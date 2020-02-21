Breaking News
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows former Hillary Clinton voters split between Biden and Buttigieg

Golden Knights new addition Martinez, knack for big postseason goals

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights have a big one Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Both teams are on winning streaks and the Knights picked up a little help on their blueline. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ defenseman Alec Martinez brings a wealth of playoff experience accompanied with Stanley Cup rings for the L.A. Kings in 2012 and 2014. The 32-year-old blueliner has a knack of scoring timely goals and plans to do the same for a lengthy playoff in 2020.  

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories