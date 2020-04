LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas City Councilwoman for Ward. 2, Victoria Seaman along with Mayor Pro Tem and Councilwoman for Ward 6, Michele Fiore gathered with several religious leaders to address concerns over the latest social distancing directive ordered by Governor Sisolak on Wednesday that further restricts church services and gatherings.

Several faith leaders denounced the directive saying it "crossed the line", especially as Easter celebrations draw near. Pastor Paul Marc Goulet of International Church of Las Vegas explained that his church was planning on a drive-thru church service for Easter, with activities of worship, children games, Easter basket giveaways where parishioners would not have to leave their cars and would be required to wear their gloves and masks. According to Seaman, Las Vegas Metro Police had told here this service was not permissible under the new directive given by the Governor on Wednesday.