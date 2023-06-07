LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice and took the team, for the first time, to the Stanely Cup Final six years ago, they turned a desert city into a diehard hockey city.

“I got in the net. I started playing. I’m like ‘Oh my God’ this is the best sport ever,” said Las Vegas Storm Junior Hockey player, George Ensign.

“It’s a pretty exciting time for the kids,” said Las Vegas Storm Coach, Matthew Ho. “It’s pretty special to be making it to the cup twice in six years.”

Ho has watched the sport grow in the valley, and the excitement along with it.

“We’re going to sweep,” said nine-year-old junior hockey player, Kamalei Kalili.

He said the action he sees on the ice at T-Mobile Arena is what he tries to replicate at the Las Vegas Ice Center, where the Las Vegas Storm Junior Hockey League practices and competes.

“I think the Golden Knights just pass a lot and I think that’s really good,” he said.

These young players believe the stage is set for a cool win as the Golden Knights blaze a path to Stanley Cup Glory and they will be cheering them all the way.

“They’re going to win,” Ensign said.