LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – One more loss to Montreal and the Golden Knights will be making vacation plans on the golf course.

In a season loaded with expectations, the Knights know it’s do or die with their backs against the wall facing a 3-2 series deficit. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ hockey is a game of inches and the goal scoring is coming up short with an immediate need of production.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathius has the story.