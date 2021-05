LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Big news for the Vegas Golden Knights came Friday afternoon as more fans will be returning.

More medieval maniacs will be inside the ‘Fortress’ for Game 5. But first, the Knights will look to put a strangle hold on the best-of-seven series against the Wild and ride the momentum from an impressive 5-2 Game 3 win.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.