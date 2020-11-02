Golden Knights host food drive at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have joined forces with community partners to help feed those who need it most.

A food drive will take place at City National Arena starting Monday. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a Knights’ party featuring Chance and some cheerleaders.

There are numerous donation bins throughout the arena where people can drop off canned goods. The drive will continue until Nov. 13.

All the donations will help Three Square Food Bank feed its clients. The non-profit estimates that as many as 450,000 people in the valley are in need of food. Prior to the pandemic, that number was at 270,000.

The first 150 people who drop off food Monday will get a free poster.

Smith’s grocery stores will also be at the event Monday providing flu shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the drive, you can always donate on Three Square’s website. If you are in need of food, this link will direct you to locations where there is food available.

The Knights hosted a similar food drive prior to the coronavirus pandemic.