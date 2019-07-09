Golden Knights goaltender Subban signs 1-year contract

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban has signed a one-year contract through the 2019-20 season which is worth $850,000.

General Manager George McPhee made the announcement Tuesday.

“We are pleased to announce this one-year contract for Malcolm. He’s been a valuable contributor to our team over the last two seasons,” McPhee said. “We are excited to continue to work with Malcolm and help him reach his full potential as an NHL goaltender.”

The 25-year-old appeared in 21 games during the 2019-20 season. He finished the season with an 8-10-2 record. He recorded his first career shutout against the Winnipeg Jets on March 21, 2019.