Golden Knights: Gallant out, replaced with former Sharks coach Peter DeBoer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 02: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on January 02, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are making coaching changes, announcing Wednesday that former San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer will replace Gerard Gallant as the team’s head coach.

According to the Knights, Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties.

“In order for our team to reach its full potential, we determined a coaching change was necessary. Our team is capable of more than we have demonstrated this season,” said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon.

NEWS



The Golden Knights have made the following coaching changes:



Gerard Gallant & Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties



Peter DeBoer has been named head coachhttps://t.co/rQsULKgYzR — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 15, 2020

“We would like to thank Gerard and Mike for their service to the Vegas Golden Knights. They were both instrumental to the success we have enjoyed in our first two-plus seasons and we wish them all the best moving forward. In Peter DeBoer, we have a proven, experienced head coach who we believe can help us achieve our ultimate goal. We are excited to welcome Peter and his family to the Vegas Golden Knights organization. We look forward to a strong finish to the 2019-20 season with Peter at the helm and a successful tenure in the seasons to come.”

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Peter DeBoer laughs on the bench during first period action against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on December 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

DeBoer is expected to join the team on Thursday in Ottawa prior to the Golden Knights vs. Senators game at 7:30 p.m. ET.