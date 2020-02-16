Golden Knights fan wins $30K during intermission challenge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights weren’t the only ones smiling ear to ear after Saturday night’s win. One lucky and very talented Knights fan walked home with $30,000 after an intermission challenge during the Knights vs. Islanders game! VGK fan Ruben shot five straight goals from center ice into the net.
“I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” Ruben said in a quick interview that was posted on the Knights Twitter account. He also said he had never shot a puck before the game!
According to SinBinVegas, no one has ever managed to win the intermission competition before Ruben.
Ruben told the Knights that he plans on using the money for a down payment on a house.
Congrats, Ruben!