LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven days ago, fresh off a 4-1 road trip, the Golden Knights returned home to T-Mobile Arena and were hammered 7-2 by the Calgary Flames.

It is one of two losses the Knights have had over their last 10 games. They enter Thursday night’s rematch against Calgary as the top team in the Western Conference, first in the Pacific Division with a two-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings and a league-best 15-3-2 record since the All-Star break.

Calgary remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Flames are four points behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot.

Golden Knights at Calgary Flames