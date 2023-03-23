LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven days ago, fresh off a 4-1 road trip, the Golden Knights returned home to T-Mobile Arena and were hammered 7-2 by the Calgary Flames.
It is one of two losses the Knights have had over their last 10 games. They enter Thursday night’s rematch against Calgary as the top team in the Western Conference, first in the Pacific Division with a two-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings and a league-best 15-3-2 record since the All-Star break.
Calgary remains in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Flames are four points behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot.
Golden Knights at Calgary Flames
- Faceoff: 6 p.m., ScotiaBank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Knights 44-21-6; Flames 32-25-15
- Notes: Dan Vladar, making his first start Feb. 28 when he was lifted from a game versus Boston, stopped 19 of 20 shots on a 5-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday. s 13th win of the season. Tyler Toffoli had three assists in the win, giving him 3G, 6A in his past four games.