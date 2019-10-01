Golden Knights Express adds southwest valley pick-up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC is adding a fifth location to its Golden Knights Express routes, allowing fans to use the service from a new location in the southwest valley.
Fans can now catch the bus to T-Mobile Arena on game nights from Sierra Gold at Jones and Sunset.
The five routes offer nonstop service to and from the arena, with fares as low as $2 each way with free parking.
All the routes:
- Summerlin Golden Knights Express (Route 605) — starting at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
- (Two Park & Rides) Henderson Golden Knights Express (Route 606) — starting at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino, 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy., AND PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Rd.
- Centennial Hills Golden Knights Express (Route 607) — starting at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Dr.
- Southwest Golden Knights Express (Route 608) — starting at Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Blvd.