Golden Knights Express adds southwest valley pick-up

The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena for the Knights home opener on Oct. 2.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The RTC is adding a fifth location to its Golden Knights Express routes, allowing fans to use the service from a new location in the southwest valley.

Fans can now catch the bus to T-Mobile Arena on game nights from Sierra Gold at Jones and Sunset.

The five routes offer nonstop service to and from the arena, with fares as low as $2 each way with free parking.

All the routes: