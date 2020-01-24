Golden Knights experience roller coaster results at All-Star Break

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The All-Star break is happening for the National Hockey League with the festivities starting this weekend.

The Golden Knights have some time off before beginning the second half of the season back on the road. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ it’s an evaluation to look at where the team is, remaining projections especially after that coaching change last week from Gerard Gallant to Peter Deboer.

8 News Now Sports Anchor time Ron Futrell returned from Canada and has the story.