Golden Knights embrace NHL spotlight in the frigid outdoors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – National Hockey League games being held outdoors creates a mythic spectacle for host cities.

The league has pulled off the event 31 times and again, Las Vegas always seems to figure in historic or unusual events, this was both. The Golden Knights battle the Colorado Avalanche in the Lake Tahoe cold with much fanfare.

In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the very first outdoor hockey game was staged in Vegas at Caesars Palace in 1991 on a September evening with the temperature being 84 degrees.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.