Golden Knights depth tested with key injuries in road wins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – After a slow start to the 2021-22 hockey season, the Golden Knights have now won two in a row on the road against quality opponents.

Injuries to top players have forced the Golden Knights to call upon the younglings to fill major shoes in the short term. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the absences of Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, and Alex Tuch have tested the rosters depth with the results being positive,

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.