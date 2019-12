LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, the Golden Knights kicked off their “18 Days of Holidays.” There will be a new item for sale every day at the Arsenal inside City National Arena in Summerlin.

The items will be featured on the team’s social media pages.

On the first day of 18 Days of Holidays… we’re featuring the VGK Onesie!



As seen on Jonathan Marchessault! 📺



Grab yours at The Arsenal today 😊 pic.twitter.com/lz92YLhgr4 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 13, 2019

Items include everything from Golden Knights themed bikes to customized headphones and jackets.

Fans will also have the chance to buy game-used gear.