LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer and forward Brett Howden have entered COVID protocol.

The team made the announcement that both would be unavailable.

Update: Head Coach Pete DeBoer & forward Brett Howden are unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 27, 2021

The Knights are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday, Dec. 28.