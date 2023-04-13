LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kids who love hockey know there’s a way to play their favorite sport even without the ice. On Thursday, plenty of grown-ups observed firsthand the joy generated by a stick, ball and a court with the appropriate markings.

The City of Las Vegas unveiled a new ball hockey rink at Lorenzi Park, funded by a donation from the NHL’s Golden Knights and The Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE. On hand were city dignitaries, of course, along with a team broadcaster, Dave Goucher,. and a former player, Deryk Engelland.

Goucher does play-by-play on TV. Engelland, a former Knights’ defenseman, often represents the team as a goodwill ambassador. Team mascot Chance was on hand, along with the VGK Drumline and Vivas.

Officially to be called the VGK Ball Hockey Rink at Lorenzi Park, plans for the court were announced during the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend. Construction began in October 2022, and the project was completed in March, the city said in a news release.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5, and Knights president Kerry Bubolz, the real fun — and the reason for the rink — began.

Students from nearby Twin Lakes Elementary School went through a clinic run by Engelland and Rob Knesaurek, an executive with the NHL’s youth development program.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the NHL, along with players, alumni and youth hockey instructors will hold clinics at the court, or rink., And the city will operate and maintain the facility.