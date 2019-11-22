Golden Knights biggest fan,’Flag Guy’ makes his presence felt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a big night for Vegas hockey as their bitter rival San Jose Sharks are in town.

After dropping five games in a row, the knights are aiming for their third straight win overall and seeking three consecutive victories against the Sharks this year.

In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the Knights and Sharks rivalry have gained steam over the last 16 months in a memorable seven-game series won by San Jose. After last year’s playoff series loss, it’s hard to imagine a bigger fan of the Knights at their practice recently.

8 News Now Sports Director Ron Futrell has the story.