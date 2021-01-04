Golden Knights back on the ice for training camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights will hit the ice on Monday at City National Arena for their training camp ahead of their fourth NHL season.

Unfortunately, none of the training camp practices are open to the public like they have been in past years but you can watch a livestream.

According to the organization, fans can catch the livestream of practice on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch with commentary from members of the VGK broadcast team. The time of each stream will be announced on the VGK Twitter account each morning.

Training camp usually starts in July but of course it was delayed because of the pandemic.

Last season just wrapped up at the end of September but this year will look a lot different. Each team will play 56 games instead of 82.

Unlike last season, which they finished in two bubble cities, teams will travel. But that’s limited regionally which means the Knights will only play seven of the league’s 30 teams. They’ll play two games per trip in each city to further reduce travel.

The Knights general manager says the shortened schedule has a lot of upsides but will be unlike anything they’ve ever tried to do.

“It’s going to be a sprint. We’re effectively beginning in the second half of the season right now in a lot of respects. There’s going to be a lot of hockey and it’s important to be ready to be prepared and that’s what training camp will do for our team,” said Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights general manager.

The team won’t have any pre-season games before the season starts next Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks. There won’t be any fans allowed at games, at least to start the season.