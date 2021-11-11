Golden Knights and Jack Daniel’s team up to support military families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Buy a barrel, help a military family celebrate the holidays together. This is the goal of a new partnership between the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Daniel’s Distillery.

The Golden Knights Foundation will be selling real Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrels that are being used in a seven-tier barrel tree in front of T-Mobile Arena.

Representatives from the Vegas Golden Knights will be on hand today at 4:15 in front of T-Mobile Arena to help illuminate the barrel tree during a special Veterans Day lighting ceremony.

Then, beginning tomorrow (Friday) at noon, the barrels will go on sale to the public for $150 each. The money raised by the sale will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and its military initiatives.

According to the Knights, the barrels are real and were previously used to store and age Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

The barrels won’t be available for pickup until December 30 since they are being used in the barrel tree display. They will also be empty.

You can find out much more about this on the Golden Knights Foundation web page.