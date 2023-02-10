LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the Golden Knights concentrating on the NHL’s second half and looking at making a run at the Stanley Cup, what better time to update your library card?

Inspired by its “The Golden Age” campaign, the team has partnered with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District for a Golden Knights library card.

The cards are free, and library patrons also can use their new card to enter a drawing for a chance at Golden Knights T-shirts or game tickets.

Kevin Watson, executive director of the district, said the Golden Knights card is the most popular design, with more than 109,000 in circulation.

“Our new VGK card features unique special effects that reflect the enthusiasm and excitement that fans feel for our hometown hockey heroes and for the library,” Watson said in a news release.

Eric Tosi, the Knights’ chief marketing officer, said the team is proud to partner with the library district and is overwhelmed at the popularity of the Vegas Born card. “We … will continue to seek out innovative ways to promote literacy in our community and spotlight the incredible educational resources available in the 25 libraries throughout Clark County,” Tosi said in the release.

The Knights card is available exclusively at all 25 Las Vegas-Clark County Library branches. Cards also will available at the library district tent, which will be at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.

Cardholders can enter a prize giveaway at TheLibraryDistrict.org/GetCardedGiveaway. Entries must be received by midnight March 9. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and notified by email.

The Knight and the library district also have a monthly player bookmark. February’s featured player is captain Mark Stone. More information is at the district’s collectible player bookmarks page.