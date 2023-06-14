LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights took home their first NHL championship Tuesday after beating the Flordia Panthers 9-3 in game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. While the team and its fans bask in the glory of the win, one Golden Knight will be giving back to the community that supported the team through the historic season.

Raising Cane’s announced via social media that Vegas Golden Knight, Jack Eichel, will be working the drive-thru at its Sahara Avenue and Hualapai Way location on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Tuesday night Eichel and several other Knights including Mark Stone, Adin Hill, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Phil Kessel, and of course the Stanley Cup, celebrated the big win at the Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

There will be a championship parade for the Vegas Golden Knights on the Strip Saturday starting at 7 p.m. For more information on the parade, click here.