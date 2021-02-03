Golden Globe nominations announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This may come as no surprise to binge-watchers. Today, the 78th Golden Globe nominations were announced and Netflix dominated with 42 nods! Those include 22 in the movie section and 20 in television.

Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus explained that Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson revealed the nominees early this morning. Earlier today we went over the movie categories, so now we tackle the television side.

“The Crown” snagged the most nominations for a show or program, we’re talking six nods.

Among other categories “The Series” was nominated for best drama. It will compete against “Lovecraft Country, “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark” and “Ratched.”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama:

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Coemer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best television series, musical or comedy:

“Schitt’s Creek” a crowd favorite

“Ted Lasso” known as a feel-good show

“The Great” rounding off the category

“The Flight attendant” this show is a wild ride

“Emily in Paris” will make you miss traveling even more

For the first time, the award show with be bi-coastal with co-hosts Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. The awards will be handed out on February 28.

The show was postponed nearly two months because of the pandemic. What was your favorite on the list?