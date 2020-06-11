Gold Spike, popular downtown spots reopening Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Gold Spike, Corduroy, The Smashed Pig and Oak & Ivy are reopening today in Downtown Las Vegas following temporary closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the Downtown Project announced the June 11 reopenings of some popular spots in the Fremont East district.

Gold Spike’s ‘Backyard’ welcomes back groups of five or less for table service only. Tables will be available first come first serve, and there is no minimum. Updated hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Smashed Pig will offer dine-in service with a full food and cocktail menu. Updated hours are Wednesday-Thursday 3-9 p.m., Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are encouraged through OpenTable.

Corduroy plans to allow groups of up to five people to follow social distancing guidelines, and hours have changed: Wednesday-Sunday, 5-11 p.m.

Oak & Ivy, described as “Downtown Container Park’s bar in a box,” encourages reservations through OpenTable. Updated hours are Sunday-Thursday noon-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday noon-9 p.m.