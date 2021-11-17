Gold Spike hosts frozen turkey bowl for a cause in annual ‘Turnt-giving’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The 6th annual turkey bowling celebration is back next week at the Gold Spike where participants will be able to indulge in an evening of turkey bowling.

The Backyard at Gold Spike is inviting guests to “turn out and turn up” during its popular ‘Turnt-giving’ turkey bowling event on Wednesday, Nov. 24th starting at 10 p.m.

The Downtown Las Vegas hangout will feature two turkey lanes with each bowler receiving two chances to bowl a strike with frozen turkeys.

Bowlers who accomplish the task will be rewarded with prizes, free drinks, and surprises.

In the spirit of the holiday, the lounge will donate two turkeys for every turkey bowled to Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to benefit those in need this holiday season.

Guests are encouraged to flaunt their turkey-team spirit. Admission is free.