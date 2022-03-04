ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Federal safety officials say a 34-year-old worker died in an accident at a northern Nevada gold mine last month when the truck she was driving plunged about 60 feet to the floor of the underground mine.

The victim has been identified as Marissa Hill, a maintenance technician who was operating a lube truck.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says Hill died a day after she was injured in the Feb. 14 accident at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hill operation southwest of Carlin.

She had worked at the mine for more than 10 years.

The accident remains under investigation.