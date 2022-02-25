LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Russian vodka is getting the boot at one downtown Las Vegas pizza joint.

Evel Pie made the announcement in a social media post, saying it is switching to Ukrainian vodka in a protest of Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

(Joe Moeller / KLAS)

“SHOTS FIRED!! Starting Saturday Evel Pie Las Vegas is destroying All of its Russian Vodka bottles and replacing them with Ukrainian Vodka!,” a social post said, adding that a $5 shot special would benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

“We’re calling on ALL Bar owners around the world to follow suit. We love Russian people but Putin needs to go. Enough is enough! #stopbullies #StopPutinNOW,” according to the post.

The restaurant on East Fremont just off Las Vegas Boulevard, was featuring Nemiroff brand vodka on Friday.