LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning on being outdoors in this intense heat, remember to hydrate.

If you’re planning to go for a hike, take more water than you think you’ll need.

Related Content We’re still baking in record heat

Protect yourself from the sun with breathable, long-sleeve shirts and a hat.

And hike with a friend. Let someone know where you’re going and when you will be back.

And it’s best to start your hike as early as possible to beat the heat.