LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Take a stroll, or a guided bike or bus ride, down the valley’s memory lane. The Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas tours kick off Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30.

The event takes place before Historic Preservation Month starts in May. There are more than 40 tours that shine a spotlight on different parts of Las Vegas and a few roll through 18b, the Las Vegas downtown Arts District area.

There are mural tours and brewery tours, as well as events at the Mob Museum.

Amy Raymer, Nevada Preservation Foundation board member, said the “Hops and History” tour focuses on adaptive reuse in the arts district. She said breweries took the place of industrial-type businesses but kept the eclectic charm.

According to Becky Miller, who is the president of the 18b Las Vegas Arts District, the tours go beyond the Strip and give a glimpse into the “real Las Vegas”.

Local historian, Paco Alvarez, will guide folks via bus and on foot through the murals and historic buildings during the “Bricks Behind the Murals” tour.

Ticket sales close Wednesday, April 26th. You can find more information at this link.