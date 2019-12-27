GoFundMe set up for victims of crash that left 4 dead, including a child

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for victims of the fiery crash at Durango and Desert Inn Thursday evening.

Metro Police are saying reckless driving is the cause of a crash that left four people dead, including a child.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Captain Jason Letkiewicz said a vehicle speeding on eastbound Desert Inn rear-ended another vehicle, causing both to cross into the intersection.

Three cars involved burst into flames. The third vehicle became involved when the initial two came to rest against it, causing all three to ignite.

Two victims, now identified on the GoFundMe page as Emilio and Destiny, were pulled from the burning vehicle and are currently in the hospital undergoing treatment for broken bones and severe burns.

Donna, Amanda, and Layla are named on the fundraiser, indicating they did not survive the crash.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victims.

“The citizens who put their own lives at risk were able to remove two people from the vehicle that currently has three victims in it,” said Letkiewicz. “Instead of five victims in that vehicle, there are only three.”

Police say the investigation is complex and that it was raining at the time, and it appears to be a case of reckless driving. Wet roads are preventing the observation of skid marks. Investigators are having to rely heavily on witness statements and video.

Captain Letkiewicz implored the public to think before driving, especially with the adverse weather conditions at hand. He asked people to slow down.

“Just think about somebody maybe besides yourself. It’s unbelievable. It’s unacceptable,” added Letkiewicz.

Donations will contribute to funeral expenses for the three family members lost Thursday evening.