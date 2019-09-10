GoFundMe created for pilot involved in deadly Henderson plane crash

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A GoFundMe page created to raise money in support of Thomas William Craig VIII, the pilot involved in the deadly plane crash in Henderson on Sept. 7, has raised over $43,000.

According to the page, Craig suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns on nearly 75 percent of his body and “will have to endure multiple surgeries, multiple skin grafts, and many months, possibly years, of rehab.” He was the victim who stumbled from the fiery wreckage and was helped by Good Samaritan Sevag Sagherian.

Craig is described as a man with an infectious personality who connects with others by using “words as bridges.” He is surrounded by family and friends across the U.S.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the small prop-plane Craig was piloting crashed at Henderson Executive Airport just before 8 p.m.

Officials say the plane was taking off from the airport and had mechanical issues shortly after takeoff. The plane turned around and attempted to return to the airport when it crash-landed just south of the airport.

The crash is still under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.