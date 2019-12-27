GoFundMe created for maintenance man who saved lives in deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family wants to give their hero an honorable burial, and they need your help. The family of Donald Bennett, the maintenance man who saved several lives during the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments tragedy, set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for his funeral.

According to the fundraiser page, Bennett was a disabled Marine veteran and father.

So far, over $2,000 have been raised. To donate and help his family lay him to rest, please click here.

The fire claimed the lives of six and left 13 injured and dozens displaced on Saturday, Dec. 21. Metro homicide detectives are currently conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Investigators believe a stove started the fire, and there were reports no alarms went off. There is no other immediate information about the investigation at this time.