GoFundMe account brings in more than $14K to replace items stolen from local little league team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mountain Ridge Little League snack bar was ransacked and the suspects left with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

A parent of the league noticed something was wrong Thursday.

“When she went into the door she realized the deadbolt had not been locked,” says Mountain Ridge Little League President Jimmy Belanger. “She walked in and immediately realized that something wasn’t right, the freezer door was open and empty, the cash register when she checked it was empty.”

Belanger says someone went through and took about $6,500 worth of equipment and other items.



“Big ticket items, they took seven of our 10 PA speakers, our scoreboard controllers that run our scoreboards and the most expensive device was our defibrillator,” he said. “”For people to come in here and take it, it just breaks my heart, it is hard to take.”

One parent set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to replace what was stolen and already it’s exceeded its goal and raised more than $14,000.

Replacing the equipment means the team will have a normal end of the season with the National Anthem, announcing starting lineups, and music between the innings.

The Mountain Ridge Little League is home to the 2014 National Champions. Belanger says the community loves baseball and it shows.