GO WITH THE FLOS: Sneak peek of a family-friendly Halloween activity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Harlow and Tedd give you a sneak peek of a family-friendly Halloween activity taking place this weekend in Summerlin at Tivoli Village.

The Museum of Monsters is a self-guided tour through some of the scariest monster movies you grew up watching and current freaky ones.

There are dozens of your favorite horror villains to take selfies with.

If you’re scared, don’t worry, you can go with your parents or a brave friend. If you’re older and love realistic scares – this place is for you.

This is different from haunted houses on Halloween because there are no dressed-up actors or jump scares.

The Museum of Monsters is located in Tivoli Village in west Las Vegas, in the Summerlin area.