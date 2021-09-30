GO WITH THE FLOS: Free place to take the family and enjoy art in the desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In today’s “Go With the Flos,” Harlow and Tedd visit Seven Magic Mountains.

The outside site was created by a Swedish Artist named Ugo. It features 30’ high stacked boulders that have everyone curious about how the boulders stay in place and safe.

Take I-15 south and exit on Sloan, then follow the signs that lead to this very interesting rock formation.

The spectacular colors and its relatively close location to Las Vegas make this place a great day location for pictures and the family to get together.

You can see dust devils, sand, and the Jean Dry Lake Bed off in the distance. There is no admission and it’s completely free to the public.

Just be sure to bring water to drink in the summer and take your garbage with you when you leave to keep the area clean.

Go to sevenmagicmountains.com to learn more.