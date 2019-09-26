Go to a National Park for free on Saturday, National Public Lands Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday is National Public Lands Day, your chance to visit a National Park for free.

The National Park Foundation encourages everyone to visit or volunteer at any of the 419 parks nationwide. If you volunteer that day, you can receive a coupon for a free visit on another day. Look for volunteer opportunities on the National Park Service’s website or on this map.

One of the events listed is “Let’s Build a Park” at the southern end of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument site, along Horse Drive, between Midnight Falls Street and Aliante Parkway. Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., volunteers can help build trails, as well as help clean up trash and removing exotic plants.

Lake Mead entrance is free, as well as parks listed here.

Since 1994, the fourth Saturday in September has been designated as National Public Lands Day.

The park service is encouraging people to share their experiences on social media channels using the hashtags #NPSVolunteer, #FindYourPark and #NPLD.