‘Go Red for Women’ on Friday for heart disease awareness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heart disease is the leading killer of women in the U.S. and research shows the youngest, most diverse women are least aware that it’s their greatest health threat. It’s estimated that 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes.

To bring more awareness to this issue, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to take part by wearing red on Friday, Feb. 5 for National Wear Red Day.

Several Las Vegas landmarks will also be going red including Caesars’ properties, City Hall, City National Arena (Vegas Golden Knights), Cosmopolitan, Downtown Gateway Arches, Downtown Mainstreet, Downtown Summerlin, Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas Ballpark, Lifeguard Arena (Henderson Silver Knights), MEET Las Vegas, MGM Properties (Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Top Golf, Mirage, NYNY and Park MGM), Miracle Mile Shops, Neon Museum (La Concha), Resorts World, Smith Center, The M, The Strat, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Tivoli Village, T-Mobile Arena and Wynn Resorts.

To treat, beat and prevent heart disease and stroke, women should understand family health history, know their five key personal health numbers to help determine risk and make healthy behavior changes like moving more, eating smart and managing blood pressure.

If you’d like to learn more about cardiovascular disease in women, click here.