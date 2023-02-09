LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for a date this Valentine’s Day? A Las Vegas library is challenging local readers to go on a blind date with a banned or challenged book for this month of love.

The Sahara West Library on Saraha Avenue near Fort Apache Road has a new display with books that have been banned and/or challenged.

Blind Date with a Banned Book at Saraha West Library (Credit Las Vegas Clark County Library District)

The books are wrapped to conceal the name and have a paper with the genre of the book, the year it was published, and the reasons why the book was banned/challenged.

Readers can check out the book, unwrap it, and enjoy.