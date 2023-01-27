LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year, local residents take a brave step to go bald for some very brave children. It’s that time of year again for the annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving fundraising event.

This is the 14th year of the event which has raised millions of dollars for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. For the past 10 years, the event has taken place at New York-New-York which has helped rally the community to raise the money which goes toward lifesaving children’s cancer research.

The event is free and open to the public and takes place on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. and to 6 p.m. Guests of all ages are invited for a fun day of head-shaving at New York-New York’s Brooklyn Bridge. There will be live entertainment and celebrity guest head-shavers, as well as people willing to lose their locks.

If you are interested in shedding your hair for the cause, you can register at this link, or at the event. Teams and organizations are also encouraged to register.