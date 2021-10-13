‘Go back to the scene,’ witness chased hit-and-run driver for blocks; victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in the east valley on Saturday, Oct. 9, involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, 39-year-old Jose Luis Ochoa Picaso, did not display signs of impairment and was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on the following charges:

Duty to stop at scene of collision involving death

Vehicular manslaughter

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m. The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Lindsay Ellen Brandt of Las Vegas.

DETAILS FROM POLICE REPORT

According to police, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received reports at 9:55 a.m. of a hit-and-run traffic collision on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard.

Police say evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video footage indicated that a black 2006 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was traveling east on Lake Mead Boulevard approaching the intersection of Marion Drive when the collision occurred.

A witness to the collision said the Tahoe SUV turned left “directly in front of the motorcycle” causing the victim’s body to hit the right rear side of the SUV.

Arriving medical personnel transported the motorcyclist, now identified as Lindsay Ellen Brandt, to UMC Trauma. Despite all life-saving interventions, Brandt succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

According to one witness, the driver of the SUV fled the scene, driving south on Marion Drive.

In the police report, the witness says he yelled at Ochoa to stop, causing him to “look back,” but Ochoa accelerated away.

HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER CHASED BY WITNESS

The witness said in the police report that he then began to chase Ochoa who he said made “apparent attempts to evade him,” making numerous turns on different streets. The witness added that he was finally able to get Ochoa to stop near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, where he said he told Ochoa to “go back to the scene.”

The witness identified Ochoa as the driver of the Tahoe SUV with an accurate description of his clothing, helping police to identify and apprehend Ochoa.

The police report estimates the motorcycle was going at least 55 miles per hour.

DRIVER INTERVIEW AND CHARGES FOLLOWING PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION

In an interview with police, Ochoa said he was preparing to make a left turn when he noticed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Ochoa stated in the interview that he didn’t remain at the scene “because he did not think a collision had occurred” with his vehicle. The police report said that due to the extensive damage to the SUV, it is improbable that a reasonable person would not have known that a collision has occurred.

Ochoa told police he did see the motorcycle “begin to wobble” and that when he made his turn, he did see the rider sliding across the ground. Ochoa said he fled the scene without stopping to render aid “because he was nervous and wanted to call his girlfriend.”

The intersection was closed for three hours during the investigation.

The victim’s death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the Metro’s jurisdiction for the year 2021.

This collision remains under investigation.