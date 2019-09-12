GM announces recall for millions of vehicles

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) — General Motors is recalling nearly 3.5 million pickups and SUV’s to fix a brake problem. The company says there’s been more than 100 crashes and 13 injuries related to the issue.

Recalled models include the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Yukon and Sierra. Also included are Chevrolet’s Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe — all made between 2014 and 2018.

GM says the problem is a faulty vacuum pump that may force drivers to put more pressure on brakes. The vehicle may also need a longer distance to stop, which can increase the risk of crashes.

GM says dealers will fix the problem at no charge to customers.