Gluten-free fast food restaurant to open in SW valley next summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— PowerSoul Cafe, a gluten-free fast food restaurant chain, will open its flagship store next summer in Southwest Las Vegas.

The flagship store will be at West Warm Springs and Cimarron Road at Tarkanian Plaza. The store will operate 24-hours, with self-serve smart food lockers, walk-up windows, and a drive-thru window.

“Our flagship store is in a part of town that’s growing quickly and we’re securing other areas of the valley for future sites,” said PowerSoul Cafe founder Dina Mitchell.

Each item on the PowerSoul Cafe menu will be certified 100 percent gluten-free. It will also have options for meat-lovers and vegans. The menu will also be dairy-free or keto-friendly.

“Fast and convenient is now healthy! I loved building Tropical Smoothie Café along the west coast, but I am IN love with this concept. With so many people constantly on the go, we will make it easy for anyone to grab healthy options 24-hours a day,”

PowerSoul Cafe will range from 500 to 1250 square feet with various footprints, including drive-thru, inline, casino, sporting arenas, and airports.

An additional six locations are planned to open in the same year.

