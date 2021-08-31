Global Gaming Expo to require proof of vaccination at Las Vegas convention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the gaming industry’s largest conventions will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend. The Global Gaming Expo, or GE2, takes place in Las Vegas from Oct. 4 -7.

“Our highest priority for G2E 2021 is providing a safe and productive event for the global gaming industry,” said Meredith Pallante, vice president, global events at the AGA. “We know how important vaccines are to continuing gaming’s strong recovery. Vaccinations are also one more tool to help us safely welcome the industry back to Las Vegas for another fantastic show.”

The 2021 show will also require face masks, increased cleaning and sanitizing, and an updated layout with exhibitor guidelines that keep social distancing in mind.

This event will be the industry’s largest in-person gathering in the Americas since 2019.