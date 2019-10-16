Global Gaming Expo shows off most high-tech and innovative advances in gaming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Global Gaming Expo is back in Las Vegas, ready to showcase the coolest new gizmos and gadgets in the world of gaming. The most high-tech and innovative advances will also be on display, and gamers could soon see them in casinos along the Strip.

The art canopy from Aristocrat was introduced at the Global Gaming Expo. It’s the first of its kind in the world of gaming, but don’t let it’s unique design fool you.

“It is a slot machine,” said Nathan Drane, VP of Commerical Strategy, Aristocrat.

Debuting this year at G2E, the art canopy embodies one of the expo’s biggest trends, creating a community on the casino floor.

“This tunnel, or canopy, is a great way to present a community feature,” said Nathan Drane, VP of Commerical Strategy, Aristocrat. “You feel like you’re playing with someone, cooperating with someone, in that gameplay.”

Another trend at G2E is making games interactive: That includes a 4-D Wheel Of Fortune game from International Game Technology.

“While the player sits in the seat, he or she can actually swat at coins in mid-air, spin the wheel in mid-air; it’s just absolutely so much fun,” said Phil O’Shaughnessy, International Game Technology.

Gamblit Gaming is also getting in on the action by creating video game-inspired machines that will cater to younger people, who visit Las Vegas for parties and shows instead of gambling.

“You’re reaching people that are already coming here for all those fun things, and now they have a way to engage and to wager in stuff that’s similar to what they already play,” said Darion Lowenstein

Chief Marketing Officer, Gamblit Gaming.

Sportsbetting is also in the spotlight at the expo. JCM Global has created a new way to wager. Instead of walking up to a sportsbook and filling out a card, players can stay at the slots or tables.

“We have a fusion system that allows you to sit at the machine, prove your residency, as far as geolocation, by bumping your phone to the machine,” said Dave Kubajak, senior VP of Sales, Marketing and Operations at JCM Global. “They’re then able to do that sports betting and bet on that play, live while it’s happening.”

Some of the products here are still in the early development stages, but others, you could see as soon as a few weeks.