Global Gaming Expo: Setting the trends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest in gaming technology is being showcased in Las Vegas this week at the Global Gaming Expo. People come from all over the world to attend the event.

The expo features everything from the traditional casino games to digital products.

“Much of it is future oriented, technology. Things that you might not even realize are part of a slot machine or other gaming device. It might be a year or more before we see some of those things,” said Korbi Carrison, event organizer.

A big focus at the expo is sports gaming. There are 13 states with legal sports betting and another five that have passed sports betting legislation but haven’t rolled out their operations.