Global Gaming Expo returns to The Venetian

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Global Gaming Expo is making a big comeback after missing out last year.

The show is displaying the newest gaming gadgets to entice players to hit the casino floors.

20,000 people are registered to get their hands on the latest games featured in many of the slot machines.

8NewsNow Reporter Victoria Saha was on the showroom floor to give us a preview of what could be coming to our casino floors.

Some fancy new slot machines could be coming to a casino near you. I got a sneak peak of the Global Gaming Expo this morning. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/wWPUDdOXEV — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) October 6, 2021

“Every casino in the country shut down doors that we never thought would be shut before closed,” Casey Clark, Senior VP of American Gaming Association said.

The Global Gaming Expo is one of the largest conventions for the gaming industry, which is the lifeblood of the Las Vegas economy.

The show floor is booming! There’s no shortage of advanced technologies and groundbreaking innovations at #G2E2021! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IjtBeBAxyS — Global Gaming Expo (@G2Eshows) October 6, 2021

“It’s kind of new twists on old products like slot machines, but now they are bringing that experience to an omnichannel device so if you are playing in a slot machine you will have the same experience if you are playing on a device,” Clark added.

Kicking off Day 2 of #G2E2021 on the Showroom Floor. We’re excited for all the networking, new innovations, and events in store! pic.twitter.com/Txo5M86cc7 — Global Gaming Expo (@G2Eshows) October 6, 2021

During the pandemic, electronic table games became really popular because you aren’t touching the chips. You simply make bets on a screen that can easily be wiped down.

Sports betting also became popular.

Whether it’s making bets right from your phone or on the casino floor.

“A lot of people who are doing sports betting are also involved in playing slots or table games it enhances the ecosystem and experience and its another great way for casinos or non-casinos to engage with fans,” Jordan Levin, CEO of Open Bet Scientific Games said.

Lights, camera, action! The show floor is open for another day of insightful panels + experiences, exploration, education, speakers, and more! #G2E2021 pic.twitter.com/aoa1ocGN5G — Global Gaming Expo (@G2Eshows) October 6, 2021

Though the expo is bringing in large crowds, they are keeping things safe. Every person attending must register through the clear app to upload their vaccination status, and masks are required.

The Global Gaming Expo will run through tomorrow at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.