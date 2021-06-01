Global Gaming Expo returns to Las Vegas in October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s biggest gaming convention, Global Gaming Expo (G2E), will return to Las Vegas this October following a one-year in-person hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Gaming Association (AGA) announced plans Tuesday to move forward with the global trade show as an in-person event with some virtual components.

It will take place from October 4–7, 2021 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.

The announcement comes as Clark County lifted all capacity, social distancing and mask restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Organizers say a survey conducted last month showed 80% of respondents said they were willing to return in person.

The AGA says the Q1 2021 commercial gaming revenue tied for the highest-grossing quarter ever at $11B.

“We can’t wait to bring the industry back together in Las Vegas for G2E 2021,” said Meredith Pallante, AGA vice president of global events. “The industry has shown tremendous resilience throughout the pandemic and being able to gather together again will be another great milestone in our strong recovery.”

Organizers of the large convention say its health and safety guidelines continue to be enhanced and updated with new guidelines provided by state and local officials in Nevada and Sands Expo.

For more information and regular updates on the resources for G2E 2021, please visit GlobalGamingExpo.com.