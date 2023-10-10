LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Global Gaming Expo, the world’s premier international gaming trade show and educational event, kicked off Tuesday in Las Vegas.

G2E is the largest gathering of global, commercial, and tribal gaming professionals in North America. The event caters to everything from traditional casino fare to sports betting, cryptocurrency, and iGaming.

More than 25,000 gaming professionals are expected to attend the event held at the Venetian Expo and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

G2E 2023 is set to last through Thursday.