LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ award-winning drive-through holiday light show, Glittering Lights, is sleighing its way back to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this holiday season.

Produced by Ivory Star productions and Winterland, Glittering Lights is returning for its 23rd year, showcasing a 2.5-mile course with more than 5 million lights and over 2,000 displays.

“I’ve seen this event evolve from a fun Christmas activity to a seasonal tradition. Christmas has always been my favorite time of the year, but Glittering Lights has given it new meaning. Knowing that we are helping families make memories while giving back to our community really highlights the true meaning of Christmas,” says John Bentham, Glittering Lights Event Producer.

Adding to the holiday cheer, a new 60-piece Rockin’ North Pole light fixture will be unveiled this year.

Guests can also enjoy swag bags, special nights, and activations including:

Nov. 10: Veterans Day sponsored by Verizon Veterans and their families will be admitted with free entry on Nov. 10 with a Veteran Identification Card or a Disabled American Veterans ID.

Nov. 13: World Kindness Day sponsored by Anthem Injury Lawyers The first 200 paid vehicles entering the experience on Nov.13 will receive a free ticket for future use in honor of the day of kindness. This gifted ticket has no restrictions.

Nov. 13: Military Monday sponsored by Verizon Military Monday returns on Nov. 13 with free entry for all active and inactive military/families with valid ID.

Dec. 31 – Ring in 2024! Visit Glittering Lights as it celebrates New Years’ Eve on East Coast time. Guests will enjoy a New Year’s Eve Countdown at 9 p.m. followed by fireworks and all the magic of Glittering Lights.



Glittering Lights is open daily, from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 4:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays. Glittering Lights celebrates starting Nov. 9, 2023, through Jan. 7, 2024.

New this year, an Early Bird Special gives guests $10 off when they are in line before 6 p.m. every night. Tickets for the entire carload are priced at:

Car or Truckload Any Day Ticket: $39

Season Pass for two vehicles: $129

Fast Pass: $64 per car or truckload

Santa Tram: $25 per person

For tickets and the full calendar of events for the Glittering Lights season, visit the Glittering Lights website.

Additional coupons and discount vouchers are available at local Terrible’s, Port of Subs, Goodwill of Southern Nevada, Del Taco, Star Nursery, UMC, Chick-fil-A, BlvdHome, Verizon, and Silver State Schools Credit Union.