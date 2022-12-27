LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The drive-through holiday lighting experience at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway offers discounted admission and several promotional nights.

Glittering Lights offers a $20 admission per car from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8 for guests who get in line between 4-4:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. Just mention “Biscuit sent me” to get the discount at the gate.

There are also several promotional nights to salute heroes:

January 2 – Military Monday Celebrating another year of Best of Las Vegas wins, Glittering Lights is offering a final Military Night with free entry to both veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID

January 3 – Laughternoon Night The first 200 vehicles in line will receive two tickets to Adam London’s Laughternoon

January 4 – Car Wash Wednesday Presented by Terrible’s, the first 200 cars receive a free car wash coupon valid at Terrible’s locations

January 5 – Chick-Fil-A Thursday Enjoy a free gift card for a chicken sandwich or nuggets – for the first 200 vehicles

January 6 – Pet Night presented by Findlay Subaru Enjoy the lights with your faithful furry friends! The first 200 pets in line will receive a free frisbee

January 7 – Las Vegas Review-Journal Night The first 200 vehicles in line will enjoy a free digital subscription to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

January 8 – Healthcare Heroes Night Healthcare workers receive $10 off with valid ID – courtesy of Centennial Hills Hospital and ER at Valley Vista



You can find more information on Glittering Lights website. Additional coupons and discount vouchers are available Goodwill of Southern Nevada, Terrible’s, Port of Subs, and Grimaldi’s. If you are interested in other holiday events, you can click here.